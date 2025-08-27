Pulse logo
Kadaga Vs Among: Here are the preliminary results

27 August 2025 at 18:32
Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among is in an early lead in the race to unseat First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga from the position of NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female).
Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among is in an early lead in the race to unseat First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga from the position of NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female).

The voting is underway at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Delegates’ Conference in Kololo.

In Busoga, Anita Annet Among defeated Rebecca Kadaga in most districts during the NRM CEC elections.

In Kamuli District, Kadaga secured 119 votes against Anita’s 16. However, Anita reversed the trend in several other districts. In Luuka, Kadaga won with 52 votes while Anita managed 8.

Anita bounced back strongly in Namayingo, where she polled 67 votes against Kadaga’s 3. She also triumphed in Iganga, winning 58 votes compared to Kadaga’s 39, and in Buyende, where she garnered 69 votes against Kadaga’s 9.

In Jinja City, Kadaga edged Anita with 44 votes against 29, while in Mayuge, Kadaga also won, polling 46 votes to Anita’s 19. In Jinja District, Kadaga maintained her lead with 28 votes as Anita scored 15.

In Kaliro, she secured 75 votes while Kadaga managed only 7. Her biggest win came in Bugiri, where she polled 96 votes against Kadaga’s 19.

Overall, Anita Among dominated across Busoga, winning in seven out of ten districts, while Kadaga managed victories in only three.

See results from other areas below:

  • Kaberamaido District

Anita Among: 63 votes

Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Katakwi District

Anita Among: 98 votes

Rebecca Kadaga: 1 vote

  • Kumi District

Anita Among: 131 votes

Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Soroti District

Anita Among: 63 votes

Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Serere District

Anita Among: 67 votes

Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Kalaki District

Anita Among: 58 votes

Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Amuria District

Anita Among: 73 votes

Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Bukedea District

Anita Among: 91 votes

Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Zombo District: Anita Among: 66 votes Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Nebbi District: Anita Among: 117 votes Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Pakwach District: Anita Among: 60 votes Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Moyo District: Anita Among: 67 votes Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Obongi District: Anita Among: 49 votes Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Adjumani District: Anita Among: 65 votes Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

  • Arua District: Anita Among: 51 votes Rebecca Kadaga: 0 votes

