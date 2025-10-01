Journalist Daniel Tatya dies

The Ugandan media industry is mourning the death of journalist Daniel Tatya, who worked with The Investigator TV and website.

Tatya died on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 1:00pm at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he had been admitted with recurring health complications.

Colleagues said Tatya had survived a road accident some time ago and seemed to recover, though he continued to suffer minor health issues. Doctors at Mulago suspect he may have died from a blood clot.

Investigator proprietor Stanley Ndawula confirmed the news and described Tatya as a committed and passionate journalist whose work will be missed.

A vigil will be held on Wednesday evening at Yaya Restaurant in Kampala as family and friends prepare for the burial.