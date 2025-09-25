Jacqueline Mbabazi nullified as NRM flag bearer for older persons MP seat

Jacqueline Mbabazi has been nullified as the NRM flag bearer for the Member of Parliament seat representing older persons in Western Uganda.

The decision is a major twist, coming weeks after the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal upheld her victory in the party primaries.

Earlier this month, the Tribunal dismissed Petition No. CEC 001 of 2025, filed by Patrick Kyamukate Mutabwire, her closest rival in the August 26 primaries.

In that ruling, the Tribunal confirmed Mbabazi’s win with 215 votes against Mutabwire’s 162, while five other candidates shared 53 votes.

The petition was dismissed, and Mbabazi was declared the rightful flag bearer.

Her nullification today overturns that decision and throws the NRM race for the Western Region Older Persons seat into uncertainty.

Mbabazi, wife of former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, had already begun preparing for the general elections.

She had outlined her priorities, including improving healthcare, protecting property rights of the elderly, and promoting access to SACCO funding for older citizens.

A document from the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal, composed of John Musime (Chairperson), Esau Isingoma (Member), and Nelson Kamuhanda (Member), states:

“Regulation 45(6) of the NRM Election Regulations empowers the Tribunal, where an election is not conducted in accordance with the Regulations and the irregularities substantially affect the result, to declare the election void and order a fresh election. That is the proper course here. The declaration of Jacqueline Mbabazi as NRM flag bearer cannot stand. The Tribunal therefore annuls the election and directs the NRM Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh poll in strict compliance with the law and the Regulations.”

Amama and Jacqueline Mbabazi

It adds:

“The ruling of this Tribunal in Petition No. PT-CEC-001 of 2025, delivered on 5 September 2025, is hereby reviewed and set aside. The declaration of Jacqueline Mbabazi as NRM flag bearer for Member of Parliament representing older persons in Western Region is nullified. The NRM Electoral Commission is directed to conduct a fresh election for this position in strict compliance with the NRM Constitution, the Regulations, and the Guidelines, within 14 days of this ruling.”