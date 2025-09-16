Here are symbols for 27 political parties in Uganda

Uganda heads to the polls in 2026, and several political parties have presented candidates.

Some of the parties listed by the Electoral Commission include Activist Party, Alliance for National Transformation, Congress Service Volunteers Organisation, Conservative Party, Democratic Front, Democratic Party, Ecological Party of Uganda, Forum for Democratic Change, Forum for Integrity in Leadership, Justice Forum, Liberal Democratic Transparency, National Convention for Democracy, National Peasants’ Party and National Resistance Movement.

Others are National Unity Platform, People’s Development Party, People’s Front for Freedom, People’s Progressive Party, National Economic Empowerment Dialogue, Revolutionary People’s Party, Republican Women and Youth Party, Social Democratic Party, Society for Peace and Development, The Common Man’s Party, Uganda Federal Alliance, Uganda People’s Congress, and Uganda Patriotic Movement.

Symbols of Ugandan political parties

These parties have also shared their symbols, which will guide voters during elections.

Not all will field presidential candidates, but some will present candidates for other positions.

Key dates on the electoral roadmap are as follows:

Nomination of Candidates for Parliamentary Elections under Section 26 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177 (September 16–17, 2025).

Nomination of Candidates for Presidential Elections under Section 8 (1) of the Presidential Elections Act (September 23–24, 2025).

Nomination of Candidates for SIGs Representatives to Local Governments (December 8–12, 2025).

Presidential Campaigns under Section 22(1) of the Presidential Elections Act (October 4, 2025 – January 12, 2026).

Parliamentary Campaigns under Section 38 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177 (September 23, 2025 – January 12, 2026).

Local Government Campaigns, including SIGs (September 13, 2025 – January 12, 2026).