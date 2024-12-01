The family of Gen Salim Saleh, President Yoweri Museveni's brother and head of Operation Wealth Creation, is displeased by social media users who have been spreading false information about his health.

The family termed the fake reports as “comical” and “ridiculous,” and condemned those spreading them for their lack of decency.

False alerts

For most of this week, some social media users embarked on circulating claims that the 64-year-old had been admitted to hospital in critical condition.

One user claimed the general, whose real names are Caleb Akandwanaho had been “airlifted to God-knows-where…as no health facility within the (Gulu) area could handle his condition.”

Other users claimed Gen Saleh had passed on and his death was kept a secret by the government.

Family unamused

His family, however, expressed disappointment over the false reports yesterday.

“The dead don’t speak, neither do they smile…!,” wrote Mrs Sheila Ebaka, Akandwanaho, Gen Saleh’s wife, sharing a picture of the OWC boss smiling at his home.

“Someone once said, careful whom you wish death upon for your door could be opened!”

“There’s a group that’s so obsessed with this life that it’s almost comical if not ridiculous.”

Mrs Akandwanaho further noted that those who wish harm on Gen Saleh are miserable.

“Misery loves company and sadly some have dark humour even in misery while others are just plain evil and dumb too,” she posted on social media.

“Common decency isn’t for everyone and I guess we make do.”

The family on the other hand thanked members of the public that have been sending them encouraging messages amid the barrage of misinformation.

“We receive all the positive energy and blessings abound… we shall always sing praise in the land of the living and are thankful for the gift of life and good health thus far, God is still in the business of greatness.”