Ex-minister Maria Kiwanuka’s son found dead in U.S.

Former finance minister and current presidential advisor on economy and finance, Maria Kiwanuka, has lost her youngest son, Nsereko Kyamukungubya Kiwanuka, widely known as “Kyamu.”

Nsereko, who once worked with dfcu Bank before moving to the United States, was discovered dead on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in his rented apartment in Washington, DC.

The family said an initial post-mortem showed that he suffered a heart attack.

They explained that since Monday was a public holiday in the U.S., Nsereko stayed home.

By Tuesday, he had still not gone to work, even though he had been in good health earlier.

A friend of the family raised concern and alerted the police.

When officers arrived, they found the apartment locked, forced entry, and discovered him unresponsive.

The television was still on, tuned to his favourite sports channel.

Before his death, Nsereko had recently earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Denver.

The family noted that he had secured a finance advisor role at a U.S. real estate firm, which was confirmed within two months instead of the usual six due to his competence.

They added that he was excited about passing probation shortly before his death.

His uncle, Owek. Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa, the second deputy Katikkiro of Buganda, confirmed that arrangements to repatriate his body and organise burial are underway.

The family tragedy comes less than a month after the passing of Rhoda Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema, a key family figure, and Nnaalongo Margret Kiwana, Maria Kiwanuka’s mother.

Professional career

At dfcu Bank, Nsereko was recognised as a skilled professional in client relations.

He worked as a pinnacle relations manager handling a portfolio worth about $10 million.

Colleagues described him as dedicated, innovative, and highly competent.

He introduced a client onboarding framework that encouraged high-volume transactions and ran campaigns promoting zero transaction costs.

These efforts brought more than 150 cash-only traders into the banking system.

His initiatives reportedly boosted revenue by 35% and raised customer satisfaction by 50%.

