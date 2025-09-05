Court grants bail to Prof. Balunywa in abuse of office case

The Anti-Corruption Court has granted bail to former Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Principal, Professor Waswa Balunywa, in two abuse of office cases.

He was released on cash bails of Shs10 million and Shs5 million, with sureties bonded at Shs100 million and Shs50 million non-cash.

The court dismissed the DPP's objection on jurisdiction, ruling that it has the mandate to handle cases nationwide.

On September 2 2025, the professor was remanded to Luzira Prison over abuse of office allegations.

This followed his court appearance, where he was accused of irregular recruitment during his tenure.

The prosecution said Prof. Balunywa unlawfully hired three people as administrative assistants between February and April 2023, despite their lack of academic qualifications.

It argued that this recruitment caused unnecessary government expenses, forming the basis of the corruption charges.

Court proceedings showed the recruitment violated set guidelines for hiring public servants, prompting an investigation by the Inspectorate of Government.