Charles Ssenkubuge speaks out on Full Figure assault

Colleagues and friends of media personality and presidential advisor, Jennifer Nakanguubi, more commonly known as Full Figure, are still reeling from last Friday’s shocking assault that left her hospitalised.

The assault, which took place on Kyadondo Road, has sparked outrage and condemnation from many, including her co-host on the Omusunsuzi show on Salt TV, Charles James Ssenkubuge.

Speaking out against the violence, Ssenkubuge directly challenged the alarming comments made by music promoter Abitex, who seemed to justify the attack.

Full Figure was hospitalized following the incident

A Vicious Attack

Full Figure reported a case of robbery and assault to the Kampala Metropolitan Police.

According to her statement, she was on her way to a press conference when she was ambushed and attacked by Justine Nameere, a former political rival, and her husband.

The assailants allegedly stole her phone and Shs500,000. A video of the incident, which has been widely circulated, shows Full Figure being punched and kicked by a man in National Resistance Movement (NRM) attire, while onlookers cheered and recorded the event.

The attackers claimed the assault was in retaliation for her verbal abuse on her platforms.

Charles James Ssenkubuge.

Ssenkubuge's Condemnation

Ssenkubuge, in a statement on Monday, unequivocally condemned the assault. He stated that regardless of Full Figure's actions or "mistakes," violence was never the answer.

"Right now, all we can do is condemn the people who beat up Full Figure. For all her mistakes, she did not deserve that treatment. Two wrongs don't make a right," he stated.

He also expressed his dismay at the apparent erosion of integrity and civility in public discourse, lamenting the descent from political clashes to physical altercations.

His condemnation was particularly aimed at music promoter Abitex, who had publicly celebrated the attack.

Abitex

Abitex's Alarming Justification

In an interview, Abitex stated, "I am not a violent person. I cannot beat up a person, but I can fund the beating of a person. I believe that Namere has helped this nation by beating up Full Figure. If the police and the law could not rein in Full Figure, let the people carry the law into their own hands."

This sentiment, which advocates for mob justice, deeply disturbed Ssenkubuge.

Full Figure

He questioned how a business manager could condone such behaviour and publicly thank those who had committed a violent act.

He criticised the "social media game" that seemingly requires everyone to blindly follow a single narrative, preventing honest expression and dialogue.