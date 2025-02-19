Byanyima blasts Baryomunsi: 'You are disgraceful scum'

Winnie Byanyima, the wife of opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, has strongly criticised Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, accusing him of misleading the public following his visit to Dr Besigye in prison.

Byanyima, who is also the executive director of UNAIDS, claimed that Baryomunsi’s public statements did not reflect what truly transpired during the visit.

"You forced yourself into @kizzabesigye1’s cell, desperate for relevance, and he rightfully ignored you. His sister and personal doctor were there at his invitation—not yours. Do not drag them into your shameless games," Byanyima, an aeronautical engineer by profession, posted on X.

"You are disgraceful scum for trying to sow division in our family and dare suggest that I do not care about my husband. Let me make this clear: our family stands united in unwavering support for @kizzabesigye1 as you, your masters @KagutaMuseveni, and his son hold him captive and persecute him. You will not break him. You will answer for your crimes. Tutakutana," she added.

Earlier, Byanyima had expressed her discontent with the minister’s visit.

“I don’t want Mr Baryomunsi near my husband. I’ve warned the Commissioner General that @kizzabesigye1 is being held illegally, and he is exposing him to his NRM government captors. @jbyabs will be accountable for any harm @kizzabesigye1 suffers,” she said.

Following the visit, Baryomunsi posted on X: “I have just visited Col Dr Kizza Besigye at Luzira Prison in the presence of his personal doctors.”

“I have given him counsel and asked him to resume taking food as the government fast-tracks the transfer of his case from the court martial to a civil court,” he added.

“Mr Baryomunsi, your actions are an insult and an abuse of my husband’s rights. @kizzabesigye1 was abducted and is being held captive by your government. As an NRM minister, you are not a concerned visitor—you are his captor. Our family finds your visit highly suspicious, and we will hold you and your government fully accountable for any harm that comes to him. @kizzabesigye1 demands his freedom, not your deceitful ‘counsel,’ which he rightfully treats with contempt. Shame on you!”