I don’t want Baryomunsi near my husband - Byanyima

Winnie Byanyima, the wife of opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, has strongly opposed a visit by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, to her detained husband.

“I don’t want Mr Baryomunsi near my husband. I’ve warned the Commissioner General that @kizzabesigye1 is being held illegally, and he is exposing him to his NRM government captors. @jbyabs will be accountable for any harm @kizzabesigye1 suffers,” Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS, wrote on X.

Earlier, Dr Baryomunsi had posted on X, stating that he had visited Besigye in prison. “I have just visited Col Dr Kizza Besigye at Luzira Prison in the presence of his personal doctors,” he wrote.

“I have given him counsel and asked him to resume taking food as the government fast-tracks the transfer of his case from the court martial to a civil court.”

Byanyima, an engineer by profession, fiercely responded to his statement, calling his visit an “insult” and an “abuse” of her husband’s rights.

“Mr Baryomunsi, your actions are an insult and an abuse of my husband’s rights. @kizzabesigye1 was abducted and is being held captive by your government. As an NRM minister, you are not a concerned visitor—you are his captor. Our family finds your visit highly suspicious, and we will hold you and your government fully accountable for any harm that comes to him. @kizzabesigye1 demands his freedom, not your deceitful ‘counsel,’ which he rightfully treats with contempt. Shame on you!”

Besigye, a veteran opposition leader, was rushed to a Clinic at Bugolobi Village Mall on Sunday evening under heavy security.

Earlier that day, his family had raised concerns after the Uganda Prisons Service requested the presence of his personal doctor.