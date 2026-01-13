Flavia, Kabuura celebrate 7 years of marriage

Flavia Tumusiime and Andrew Kabuura have celebrated seven years of marriage as friends praised their union and the couple marked continued growth in their family and careers.

Flavia Tumusiime and her husband, Andrew Kabuura, have marked seven years of marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kabuura shared the news on social media. Writing on X, he said: "We got married 7 years ago today. The Lord has been good to us ❤️❤️"

Friends and fans quickly sent in congratulatory messages online.

TV presenter Simon Kaggwa Njala, who works with Kabuura at Next Media, wrote: "Ssebo congratulations. Two piglets on me."

Kabuura replied: "Ha! Asante my man. Alive or on a plate?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former AIGP Asan Kasingye said he missed the wedding due to travel. He wrote: "Was an invited guest. A travel abroad came running on its heels. I am glad I communicated in time to Flavia. Congratulations my friends Andrew & Flavia. I wish you the very best in this blissful journey. God bless you."

Ben Mwine, Head of Corporate Affairs and Partnerships at Next Media, added: "Proudly associated. I wait for the silver anniversary party!"

The couple dated for six months before getting married. They are parents to three sons.

Both have also grown in their careers. Tumusiime is Head of Broadcasting at Nation Media Group Uganda, a role she took up early last year. Kabuura is Head of Sports Broadcast at Next Media and is currently working with SuperSport during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement