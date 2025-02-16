Baryomunsi visits Besigye

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has confirmed that he visited Col Dr Kizza Besigye in Luzira Prison before he was later taken to a clinic in Bugolobi.

"I have just visited Col Dr Kizza Besigye at Luzira Prison in the presence of his personal doctors," Dr Baryomunsi posted on X.

"I have given him counsel and asked him to resume taking food as the government fast-tracks the transfer of his case from the court martial to a civil court."

Besigye, a veteran opposition leader, was rushed to The Clinic at Bugolobi Village Mall on Sunday evening under heavy security.

MP Francis Mwijukye posted on X: "He was being pushed in a wheelchair."

Earlier in the day, Besigye’s family expressed alarm over a request from Uganda Prisons Service to send his personal doctor. The family claimed this was a contradiction, given that prison authorities had previously denied him medical attention.

Besigye’s in-laws, including Mrs Winnie Byanyima’s siblings—Edith, Olivia, Martha, Anthony, and Abraham—held a press conference, saying: "We are deeply concerned. After weeks of denying him medical access, they now urgently want his doctor. What has changed? We fear his condition is deteriorating."