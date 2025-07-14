Mesach reveals origin of beef with Journalist Sseguya

Ugandan singer Mesach Ssemakula has opened up about the origin of his long-standing friction with Bukedde TV journalist Josephat Sseguya.

During last week’s celebration to mark Sseguya’s 25 years in journalism, the singer recounted a series of incidents where Sseguya’s reporting had upset him.

The incident that first caused tension between the two occurred when Mesach fell ill with a swollen leg, a story he did not want in the news.

“He came looking for information, and when I declined to speak to him, he wrote a big headline that I had ‘abandoned’ Eagles Production. That was shocking to me, and many people started attacking me,” he said.

“I had to call him and give him an interview that I never wanted to. I showed him my leg, and he took pictures of it and put them on the front page. I was mad at him.”

Unwanted Spotlight on His Home

The second issue Mesach had with Sseguya occurred when the journalist photographed Mesach’s home and published it in the news.

“I never wanted my house to be in the news; I always wanted a sense of mystery with the fans. I wanted them to think that perhaps I am at the same level as them, unaware of all my wealth.”

The singer was particularly upset because he believed Sseguya had climbed over his fence to take the photo, making it the only image of his home available online.

Despite these frustrations, Mesach noted that he has since moved on and expressed respect for Sseguya’s professionalism. "He is merely doing his work," he acknowledged.

