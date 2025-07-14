Chameleone seeks land to build music school in South Sudan 

Jose Chameleone last week put in a request to the South Sudanese government for land to build a music and arts school aimed at nurturing local talent.

The star was in the neighbouring country to celebrate its 14th Independence Anniversary celebrations on July 9, 2025, in Yambio.

At the event, he expressed his desire to leave a lasting legacy in the region, specifically through music education.

He stated, "I don’t want to just come and perform and leave. I want to leave a legacy — and that legacy starts with building a school for music and arts in Western Equatoria."

He said he hopes the institution will empower the youth, enabling them to pursue professional careers in music and the arts.

Chameleone’s Commitment to South Sudan

This was Chameleone’s second trip to South Sudan, with his first performance in the country occurring in 2022 in Juba and Yei.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Chameleone said these visits had inspired his commitment to contribute to South Sudan’s cultural landscape. He specifically appealed to the Acting Governor of WES, Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, to allocate land for the proposed academy

Jose Chameleone in South Sudan

This, he said, would see Western Equatoria produce professional musicians and music producers who could influence not only the state but also the capital, Juba.

Warm Reception from Local Artists and Leaders

Chameleone’s vision has garnered support from local artists and community leaders.

Well-known WES-based artist, Young Sugar Daddy (Bebe Wine), praised Chameleone’s initiative, describing him as "an African icon" whose influence inspires not only WES but the wider music industry.

Female artist Tasha K, who began her career in Yambio, also described the visit as historic, stating, “Having the Mayanja family in Western Equatoria is unprecedented. It is a special moment for us as we celebrate our nationhood.”

The Azande King, Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue, also encouraged Chameleone to serve as a cultural ambassador for peace and the growth of local music, calling for greater collaboration with local artists.