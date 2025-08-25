Businessman Anthony Mutinisa shot dead by private security guard in Ntinda

Prominent Kampala businessman Anthony Mutinisa, owner of a luxury vehicle hire company specialising in high-end Toyota Land Cruisers, was shot dead on Sunday evening, August 24 2025, by a private security guard at his office in Ntinda Ministers Village.

Police said the guard allegedly confronted Mutinisa, shot him, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed investigations are underway and a manhunt has been launched.

“We are following critical leads and are confident the suspect will be apprehended. We urge the public to remain calm as investigations continue,” Onyango said.

Mutinisa, well known in Kampala’s elite circles for his thriving vehicle rental business, built a reputation for supplying luxury cars to ministers, diplomats, and corporate clients.

This killing adds to a growing list of violent crimes involving private security guards in Uganda.

In June 2025, a guard in Mbuya shot and killed two company executives after a dispute, while in February 2025, another guard from Saracen Security murdered a businessman at Mukwano Arcade in downtown Kampala.

In October 2024, a Lira-based guard accidentally discharged his firearm, killing a local trader.

Security analysts have raised concerns over the vetting, training, and regulation of Uganda’s private security industry, which employs thousands of armed guards.

Critics argue that inadequate oversight has fuelled rising incidents of firearm misuse and violent crime.

