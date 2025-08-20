Brig. Gen. Charity Bainababo becomes director in UPDF

Brig Gen Charity Bainababo has officially taken office as the new Director of Women Affairs in the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

The handover ceremony at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) in Mbuya was presided over by Maj Gen James Kinalwa, the Joint Staff Human Resource Management.

Gen Kinalwa said transfers and new appointments are key to growth and innovation in the army.

“Human resource, like any other resource, must be discovered and tested in order to reveal its full potential,” he noted.

Bainababo, who replaces Col Christine Nekesa, dedicated the moment to the women who broke barriers before her.

“This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the many courageous women who went before us, women who challenged stereotypes and proved that excellence knows no gender,” she said.

She hailed trailblazers like Lt Gen (Rtd) Proscovia Nalweyiso, Brig Gen (Rtd) Rebecca Mpagi, Brig Gen (Rtd) Agnes Musoke, Col Betty Musuya, and Maj (Rtd) Gertrude Njuba, saying today’s progress rests on their legacy.

Looking ahead, Bainababo pledged to push mentorship and raise service standards.

“Our mission goes beyond defending the nation. We must mentor young officers, raise standards of service, and ensure every woman in uniform thrives on the battlefield, in command, and beyond,” she stressed.

Outgoing director Nekesa urged continued sensitisation on gender equity in the army. She said it’s not about special treatment but creating space where everyone can perform to their full potential.