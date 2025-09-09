BREAKING: Nubian Li taken by police [Video]

Nakawa Mayoral aspirant Ali Buken, alias Nubian Li, was taken by police shortly after being nominated at the Electoral Commission offices in Ntinda.

In a statement, National Unity Platform (NUP) Spokesperson and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, said: "A short while ago, as he exited the Electoral Commission offices in Ntinda after being nominated for the position of Nakawa Mayor, Ali Buken (Nubian Li) was pushed into a police truck and taken to an unknown location. The fear of the regime is evident. Let’s press on!"

Li, a longtime friend of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, is also in the same political party. This is his first foray into politics.

NUP Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya said: "Comrade @NubianBukenAli is the latest victim of the latest wave of arrests and abductions of @NUP_Ug leaders and supporters. He's been picked up outside the EC offices, right after his nomination. The impunity continues!"

This development follows the abduction of NUP Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro yesterday afternoon, outside Kawempe Magistrates Court.

NUP alleged that armed men travelling in a Toyota Noah, registration number UAK 368K, grabbed Mufumbiro shortly after he had attended a court session for his colleagues Eddie Mutwe, Achileo Kivumbi, and Tasi Calvin, also known as Bobi Giant.

“Just a few minutes ago, at Kawempe Magistrates Court, our Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro was abducted by armed gunmen travelling in a Toyota Noah, registration number UAK 368K. He was attending court for our comrades… The impunity continues!” NUP said in the statement.