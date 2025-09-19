Breaking: Bobi Wine faces disqualification from presidential race over 'insufficient signatures'

The National Unity Platform (NUP) is facing a crisis over its presidential bid, after learning Friday that its candidate Bobi Wine could be disqualified.

Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, told reporters on Friday afternoon that the party's candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, is at risk of being eliminated from the race for failure to meet requirements.

According to Rubongoya, the Electoral Commission (EC) has informed the party that it has failed to submit the required number of signatures to support its presidential nomination.

The claim, made just days before the nomination deadline, has sent the party into panic mode

A Surprising Claim from the Electoral Commission

Rubongoya stated that after weeks of seeking an update from the EC on their submitted signatures, they were finally informed on Friday that the party's tally was insufficient.

We have been pushing the commission every day to give us an update on the signatures we submitted so that we can pay nomination fees

Today, they told us that NUP did not submit enough signatures, and that only President Museveni and a few others have submitted the required signatures

We are left with a few days to nominations, and since we submitted the signatures, we have been asking them for an update. Well, knowing the EC and the regime, we understand the games they are trying to play

Concerns over Intimidation and Verification

The NUP Secretary General expressed deep concern over the EC's methods of verification.

He revealed that the commission is reportedly going beyond simply checking the submitted lists and is instead calling the phone numbers of the people who signed to confirm their support.

This process, Rubongoya says, is highly problematic given the alleged intimidation faced by supporters from government agencies.

"We have told the country recently that DPCs, DISOs and GISOs have been intimidating people who are signing on the NUP list," he stated, arguing that the EC’s new verification method plays directly into the hands of those seeking to suppress the party’s support base.

The Nomination Countdown Begins

According to the official electoral roadmap, the nomination of candidates for the Presidential Elections is scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd and Wednesday, 24th September 2025.

This two-day window, from 10:00am to 4:00pm each day, will take place at the Electoral Commission Head Office Grounds in Lubowa, Makindye Ssabagabo Municipal Council, Wakiso District.

Aspirants are required to submit their documents and finalise all pre-nomination requirements by this deadline. With just days to go, the clock is ticking for NUP to rectify the reported deficit.

Rubongoya concluded his press briefing by stating that the EC is expected to provide a comprehensive report outlining the specific districts where signatures are missing.

