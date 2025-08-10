Pulse logo
Among takes high road amid insults from Kadaga

10 August 2025 at 7:32
Among said she had  “deep respect for Kadaga" and made it clear that she would not respond to her insults because she “was not raised on the streets."
Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Annet Among has said she will not reciprocate insults from her predecessor, Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, whom she’s challenging for the NRM National Vice Chairperson (Female) position.

Among says she plans to maintain a composed and respectful stance despite cheesy digs from Kadaga.

"I have seen all the insults, but for me, I was brought up in a very good way. My upbringing is that I don't attack elders," she stated. 

Among further started that she had  “deep respect for Kadaga" and made it clear that she would not retaliate, because she “was not raised on the streets."

 She concluded by suggesting her respectful approach is a sign of the kind of woman the party needs.

Kadaga's Personal and Procedural Attacks

The incumbent, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, has not shied away from launching a series of attacks on her rival. 

She has repeatedly used derogatory terms, such as "Owekizigo" or the "cosmetics lady," a reference to Among's skin tone. 

Kadaga has also raised procedural concerns about Among's eligibility to contest for such a senior party position. 

She has argued that the NRM party rules effectively reserve such roles for members who have served for at least ten years. 

She points out that ten years have not elapsed since Among crossed over from the opposition FDC, questioning the fairness of her candidacy.

Demands for an Impartial Election

Kadaga's campaign has also included a direct challenge to the NRM electoral process. 

She has called for the Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, Mr Tanga Odoi, to recuse himself from this particular election. 

She accused Odoi of mismanaging the recently concluded party primaries and believes his involvement in the current race would compromise its integrity. 

