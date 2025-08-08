NRM CEC: Tanga Odoi, Kadaga in war of words as campaign heats up

Ahead of the National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee elections slated for this month, Rt. Hon Rebecca Kadaga has accused the party’s Electoral Commission boss, Tanga Odoi, of ‘not being fit’ to preside over the elections.

Kadaga, who is seeking re-election for the NRM Second Vice Chairperson (Female), made the remarks while meeting party members in Wakiso.

The former Speaker of Parliament stated that she has no confidence in Odoi.

She noted that she plans to petition President Museveni, who is also the party chairman, to exclude Odoi from the process.

Kadaga revealed that CEC members had earlier wanted Odoi out, but some lobbyists kept him in the seat.

“He has run elections more than three times, and the results have not been very good. So we (CEC members) had to inform the president to let him go, and we got other people,” she revealed.

Tanga working under instructions

Kadaga accused Odoi of working under the instructions of some individuals whom she did not reveal. She noted that his actions are the reasons why the NRM primaries have recorded over 426 petitions citing electoral irregularities.

“The petitions you are seeing here (NRM Primaries petitions) are the work of Tanga. He is working under the instructions of some individuals. So I am going to talk to my colleagues so that he is not involved. We have other members who can do the work,” she said.

Dr. Tanga Odoi

Tanga fires back

In response to the allegations, Odoi has distanced himself from meddling in the party’s election outcomes. He explained that voting will be done by lining up behind candidates or agents in broad daylight.

“The commission that will handle the elections is the NRM EC, not the Tanga Odoi Commission. The commission is made up of seven commissioners,” he said before adding.

“I have no iota of failing anybody. Whatever they do is for their interest and for the party. If the message you’ve got is that Tanga Odoi is biased, you'd better use it for voters. I have no voters in my house.”

Kadaga faces Speaker Anita Among in the battle for CEC.