AIGP Charles Kataratambi is dead

Police are mourning the death of Assistant Inspector General of Police Charles Kataratambi, Director of Human Rights and Legal Services, who died on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

“The Uganda Police Force fraternity deeply regrets to announce the untimely passing of Assistant Inspector General of Police Charles Kataratambi, Director of Human Rights and Legal Services, which occurred today, October 2, 2025,” Police said in a statement on X.

“Details regarding the burial arrangements will be shared in due course. The UPF conveys heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the departed officer. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Reacting to the news, AIGP (Rtd) Asan Kasingye said: “What? What are you talking about Andrew? Charles is dead? Jesus Christ! RIP my brother Charles. You were a good man, patriotic and hardworking.”

Former BBC journalist Alan Kasujja who went to school with Kataratambi also paid tribute on X:

“Charles has been my friend since May 1989. A very close and dear friend. He kept saying I taught him bad manners because I introduced him to Harold Robbins’ Dreams Die First.

“He said he had never read books with ‘bad manners’ until then. He, @PiusPerryB1 and I used to get novels, split them into three parts and read them during prep time. We’d exchange the parts we’d read for the ones we hadn’t.

“One day he spotted me at a restaurant while I was busy closing a deal. He called the waitress, paid our bill and left me a note that said, Dreams Die First. And because it wasn’t in Pius’ handwriting, it could only have been Charlie.

“The last time I saw Charlie was at @patty_tamba_kay’s wedding in April. That’s him in the middle. The other brother is Steven Kinuka, whom I met when we joined the great Namilyango College.

“It was great to see him and he was optimistic that his health struggles were behind him. To hear that he has passed on is devastating. My thoughts are with his family. He has been with the same girl since we were in S1.

“What a man! A good man! I will miss him dearly. And so will everyone who knew him. Rest in peace Charlie. Give Cedu a big hug!”