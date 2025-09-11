8 suspects charged in Shs242 million hardware robbery case

Seven suspects have been charged following investigations by the Territorial Police in Old Kampala Division into an aggravated robbery that occurred on August 22, 2025 at Kakeka Zone, Rubaga Division.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, a group of thugs armed with pangas and riding on five motorcycles violently intercepted Kisitu Ausi, an accountant with Give and Take Hardware, and robbed him of Shs242 million that he was taking to the bank.

Neither the victim nor his rider was injured.

Following swift intelligence-led operations, detectives analysed CCTV footage and other leads, which led to the arrest of several suspects.

Those charged are Bakunda Steven alias Kevin, Atwine Robert Kiiza alias Mzee Lubuto, Andebuni Brian alias Junior Black, Musuza Raymond alias Caesar, Ssali Andrew alias Ande Swag, Kanyerezi Stanley, Nsubuga Andrew and Aboth Shivan Alecho (charged as an accessory after the fact).

During the operations, police recovered Shs105 million, a motorcycle believed to have been purchased with proceeds of the robbery, and a black laptop bag containing vouchers and receipts from Give and Take Hardware. These exhibits were positively identified by the complainant.

The suspects face charges of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, and being accessories after the fact to a felony.

Owoyesigyire said investigations are ongoing to trace other accomplices still at large.

"We reassure the public that such violent crimes will be pursued to their full conclusion, and we commend our officers for the dedicated work that has already yielded results," he said.

The suspects will appear today, Thursday 11 September 2025, before Mwanga II Chief Magistrate’s Court.