3 Muni University staff perish in road accident

Muni University is mourning after three of its staff died in a road accident early on Saturday morning.

The victims were Rev. Canon Patrick Acema, Chaplain of the Advent of Christ Chapel; Washington Opiyo, the university’s Senior Sports Tutor; and Kennedy Acidri, the driver.

Vice Chancellor Assoc. Prof. Simon Anguma Katrini said in a statement that the three were returning to Arua from official duty in Kampala when the crash happened on the Pakwach road on September 27, 2025.

“This is a profound loss to the University Council, Senate, Management, Staff and Students,” the Vice Chancellor said, adding that burial arrangements would be communicated later.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Muni University, grief spread quickly. Students and colleagues described Rev. Canon Acema as a spiritual pillar on campus, while Opiyo was known for his dedication to sports and student welfare.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology sent condolences on X:

“The @MbararaUST community extends its deepest condolences to @Muni_University on the tragic loss of three dedicated staff members: Rev. Simon Patrick Acema, Mr. Washington Opiyo, and Mr. Ronnie Acida. Our hearts go out to the Muni University fraternity, the families, and friends during this time of sorrow. ‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.’ (Psalms 147:3). May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

Kyambogo University posted: “This is sad news. Kindly receive our heartfelt condolences. May God comfort the Muni University community and the families of the deceased. May their souls rest in glory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabale University added: “Please accept our prayers and heartfelt condolences. We pray for eternal peace for the souls of those who have passed away.”