2 men on the run after drugging, raping a girl in Canaan Estate

Police have responded to claims circulating on social media regarding the handling of a rape case at Kajjansi Police Station, with allegations that officers bypassed due process and unlawfully seized property from a suspect’s home.

According to Police, the case was first reported on August 23, 2025, at around 11pm by a 22-year-old hairdresser and resident of Zana, Makindye Municipality, Wakiso District.

She alleged that she had met Ngobi Simon in July 2025 at Karting, Lubowa, and later kept in touch with him.

On the night of August 23, she met him again.

After being given an alcoholic drink, she was allegedly taken to Canaan Estate, Akright, Kajjansi, where she was raped by Simon and another man she only knows as “Chairman.”

Police confirmed that a team of detectives, scene of crime officers and uniformed officers immediately visited the crime scene.

Beddings and other exhibits, including HIV testing kits, were recovered.

The victim was medically examined and enrolled for specialised care.

The vehicle allegedly used to transport her, a Subaru registration number UBP 276F, was also recovered and parked at Kajjansi Police Station to aid investigations.

Statements were obtained from witnesses, including private security guards at the estate.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim managed to lock herself in a room after the assault, forcing the suspects to flee.

On allegations of extortion and unlawful seizure of property, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, dismissed the claims as false.

“The recovery of property was carried out as part of the investigative process, in line with established procedure to preserve exhibits in sexual offence cases. The suspects were not at the premises at the time, and no unlawful raid or extortion was conducted,” he said.

Owoyesigyire further emphasised that Police leadership remains committed to accountability.

“Any officer found to have engaged in extortion or abuse of authority will be subjected to investigation and disciplinary action,” he said.

The two suspects, Ngobi Simon and “Chairman,” are still on the run.

Police have urged them to report to Kajjansi Police Station and record statements to ensure that due process is followed.

“We condemn all acts of sexual violence in the strongest terms,” Owoyesigyire said.