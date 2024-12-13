95-year-old woman heartbroken as grandchildren evict her from late husband’s house

A heart-wrenching story has emerged of a 95-year-old woman from Arusha, Tanzania, Salima Saidi, who has been evicted from her late husband's home after residing there for more than six decades. The elderly woman, who built the house with her husband 65 years ago, expressed disbelief that her grandchildren were responsible for her eviction.

“I have lived here for more than 60 years, and I was married here, gave birth and raised my children in this home. Even after my husband fell sick and died, her brothers took care of us and ensured my home was protected until now,” Saidi said in an interview.

Salima recalled how her brothers-in-law had always supported her living in the house after her husband’s death.

“I respect my brothers-in-law; they have taken care of me and my children since my husband died. He was the lastborn in his family. Today, I am being evicted by my grandchildren except one defending me now,” she added. The only grandchild standing by her is Asha Mfaume, who revealed that the eviction stems from a protracted legal battle over the ownership of the land. Asha described the situation as both unfair and malicious, alleging that her cousins pursued a court case in secret, resulting in the eviction judgment.

“The case is in court until today. They also opened another case to evict grandma without informing us, and judgment was made to throw her out of her house. They handled the case alone and were allowed to throw her out. How can one case be reported twice and judgment made without involving the other party?” Asha questioned.