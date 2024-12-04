TikToker drowns in River Nile while on outing

Authorities in Njeru are searching for the body of a TikTok personality who tragically lost his life in the River Nile on December 1, 2024.

Issa Ssekamanya was enjoying a day trip with friends at the Nile Resort when a game of netball turned fatal. While attempting to retrieve a ball from the water, Ssekamanya entered a deep section of the river and disappeared.

His companions, initially unsuccessful in their rescue attempts, returned to Kampala without immediately alerting authorities.