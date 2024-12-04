Pulse logo
TikToker drowns in River Nile while on outing

04 December 2024 at 5:50
Authorities in Njeru are searching for the body of a TikTok personality named Issa Ssekamanya who tragically lost his life in the River Nile on December 1, 2024.
Issa Ssekamanya was enjoying a day trip with friends at the Nile Resort when a game of netball turned fatal.
Issa Ssekamanya was enjoying a day trip with friends at the Nile Resort when a game of netball turned fatal. While attempting to retrieve a ball from the water, Ssekamanya entered a deep section of the river and disappeared.

His companions, initially unsuccessful in their rescue attempts, returned to Kampala without immediately alerting authorities.

The following day, Ssekamanya's family reported the incident to the police, who are now conducting a search and investigation. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of water safety, particularly in areas with strong currents.

