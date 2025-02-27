Why some billionaires live like they’re broke

When we think of billionaires, images of lavish mansions, private jets, and extravagant lifestyles often come to mind.

However, not all of the world's wealthiest individuals choose to live this way. Some prefer a modest lifestyle, driving regular cars, living in average homes, and avoiding unnecessary luxuries.

This frugal approach might seem surprising, but there are compelling reasons behind it. Here’s why:

1. Early life influences

Many frugal billionaires come from humble beginnings. Their early experiences with limited resources instilled in them the importance of saving and cautious spending. For instance, Warren Buffett, one of the world's richest individuals, still resides in the same modest house in Omaha, Nebraska, that he purchased in 1958 for $31,500.