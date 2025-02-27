Why some billionaires live like they’re broke

When we think of billionaires, images of lavish mansions, private jets, and extravagant lifestyles often come to mind.
However, not all of the world's wealthiest individuals choose to live this way. Some prefer a modest lifestyle, driving regular cars, living in average homes, and avoiding unnecessary luxuries.
This frugal approach might seem surprising, but there are compelling reasons behind it. Here’s why:
1. Early life influences
Many frugal billionaires come from humble beginnings. Their early experiences with limited resources instilled in them the importance of saving and cautious spending. For instance, Warren Buffett, one of the world's richest individuals, still resides in the same modest house in Omaha, Nebraska, that he purchased in 1958 for $31,500.
His upbringing during the Great Depression taught him the value of money and the dangers of unnecessary extravagance.
2. Focus on goals over materialism
For some billionaires, wealth is a byproduct of their passion and dedication, not the ultimate goal. They prioritise their work, innovations, or contributions to society over personal luxury.
Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, is known for his simple wardrobe, often seen wearing plain t-shirts and jeans.
3. Setting an example
Living modestly can serve as a powerful statement, challenging societal norms about wealth and consumption. By choosing simplicity, these billionaires demonstrate that success doesn't necessitate opulence.
Carlos Slim Helú, a Mexican business magnate, prefers a simple lifestyle despite his vast fortune. He has been known to drive himself around in an old car and live in a modest home.
4. Financial management
Maintaining wealth requires careful management. Frugal habits help in preserving and growing one's financial resources.
Charlie Ergen, co-founder of DISH Network, is known for his cost-conscious habits, such as furnishing his office with second-hand furniture and avoiding first-class travel.
5. Personal contentment
For some, happiness and fulfilment aren't derived from material possessions. They find joy in their work, relationships, and simple pleasures.
Nicolas Berggruen, once dubbed the "homeless billionaire," lived out of hotels for years, owning minimal personal possessions.
He emphasised experiences and intellectual pursuits over owning property or luxury items.
