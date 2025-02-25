What no one tells you about travelling alone

Travelling alone can be amazing; you get to explore the world on your own terms, make spontaneous decisions, and truly discover yourself. But solo travel isn’t always picture-perfect. No one tells you about the lonely dinners, the awkward moments when you have no one to take your photo or the panic of getting lost in a strange city. No one prepares you for the moments when you wish you had company or when you have to figure out everything by yourself. If you're planning your first solo trip or just curious about what it's really like, here’s the raw, unfiltered truth about travelling alone; the good, the bad, and everything in between. 1. You’ll feel completely free

The best thing about solo travel? You answer to no one. Want to sleep in? Go for it. Feel like skipping the tourist attractions and just chilling at a café? No problem. When you travel alone, you get to plan your trip exactly the way you want, no compromising, no waiting for anyone, no drama. But let’s be real, at first, it can feel a little scary. When you land in a new city alone, it hits you: “Wow, I’m really here by myself.” No one is waiting for you, no one to share the excitement with—it’s just you.

2. Loneliness hits harder than you expect No one tells you that solo travel can feel lonely, especially in the evenings. Watching groups of friends laughing at a bar, or couples enjoying a romantic dinner, can make you question why you’re alone. Sure, solo travel gives you inner peace, but there will be moments when you crave company—someone to share a joke with, someone to take your picture without you struggling with a tripod, or just someone to help decide where to eat. 3. You’ll learn to enjoy your own company

At home, we’re constantly surrounded by people, friends, family, and coworkers. But when you travel solo, you’re your own best friend. At first, eating alone at a restaurant might feel awkward. You might wonder if people are judging you (they aren’t). But over time, you learn to love your own company. You get comfortable sitting with your thoughts, enjoying the silence, and truly appreciating your surroundings without distractions. If you struggle with being alone, bring a book, journal, or listen to music while eating out.

4. Taking photos of yourself is a struggle Forget those effortless Instagram shots of solo travellers looking perfect; getting good pictures of yourself alone is an art. Either you rely on self-timers and tripods, awkwardly ask strangers, or accept that half your photos will be blurry. Some locals will help you take a picture, but most people don’t know how to frame a shot the way you want. And trust me, not everyone can handle a smartphone camera.

Pro tip: If getting good photos matters to you, invest in a portable tripod or book a local photographer for a short session. 5. You’ll come back a different person Solo travel changes you. You’ll return home more confident, independent, and open-minded. You’ll realise you’re capable of handling anything life throws at you. And the best part? You’ll have stories that no one else can tell. The time you got lost but found a hidden gem. The time you tried a dish you couldn’t pronounce. The time you proved to yourself that you could do it.