This country has the most handsome men in the world - according to science

Facial symmetry and bone structure are key factors science used to determine which country has the most handsome men.

According to research based on the Golden Ratio—a mathematical concept used to measure symmetry and proportion in facial features—one country stands out as home to the world’s most handsome men.

Which Country Has the Most Handsome Men?

Drumroll!!! The country with the most handsome men is Greece! Little wonder, they describe handsome men with the term—greek god—a man who is strikingly handsome and well built.

The study found that Greek men often have facial structures that closely align with the ideal proportions of beauty. Historically, Greek gods and sculptures have been praised for their perfectly symmetrical and chiseled looks, a standard that seems to persist in modern Greek men.

Why Are Greek Men The Most Attractive In The World?

Symmetrical Facial Features - Scientific studies suggest that facial symmetry is a key indicator of attractiveness. Greek men often have well-balanced facial structures, strong jawlines, and proportionate features.

Mediterranean Genetics - The Mediterranean region is known for producing strikingly attractive people, with olive skin, dark hair, and expressive eyes.

Chiseled Physique - Greek men are often associated with athletic and muscular builds, possibly due to a history of embracing fitness, sports, and an active lifestyle.

Charismatic and Confident - Studies have shown that attractiveness isn’t just about physical features—confidence and charisma play a big role. Greek men are known for their strong personalities, expressive communication, and charming nature.

Other Countries With Handsome Men:

Italy – Known for its stylish, well-groomed men with Mediterranean charm. Sweden – Scandinavian men often have sharp features, tall physiques, and striking blue eyes. South Korea – The K-beauty industry has set high standards, with well-groomed men known for their flawless skin and youthful looks. Brazil – A mix of diverse ethnic backgrounds gives Brazilian men a unique and exotic appearance.

Even if your country didn’t make the list, it’s worth noting that a recent study found that women tend to prefer metrosexual men—those who prioritize style, grooming, and self-care in today’s urban culture. So, while genetics play a role, a well-groomed look might just be the real secret to attractiveness!