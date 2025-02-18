The best way to store cooked food to avoid food poisoning

Food poisoning is no joke, one wrong move, and you could spend hours (or days!) suffering from stomach cramps, nausea, and endless trips to the toilet. The scary part? It doesn’t always come from bad-looking or foul-smelling food. Sometimes, perfectly-looking leftovers can secretly be a breeding ground for bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli. How do you stay safe? This guide will teach you the easiest ways to store cooked food to prevent food poisoning. Follow these tips, and you’ll never have to second-guess if that leftover rice or chicken is still safe to eat. 1. Cool down your food before storing it

One of the biggest mistakes people make? Putting hot food straight into the fridge. This traps steam, creating moisture that encourages bacteria to grow. It can also raise the temperature inside your fridge, affecting other food items. Let your food cool down for about 30 minutes before refrigerating. Use shallow containers (not deep bowls) so the food cools evenly. Golden Rule: Never leave cooked food out for more than 2 hours.

ALSO READ: 5 foods you should never store in the fridge and why

2. Store food in airtight containers (glass is better than plastic) Plastic takeaway boxes might seem convenient, but not all of them are safe for long-term food storage. Some plastics can leach harmful chemicals into your food, especially when reheated. Use glass containers with airtight lids to keep bacteria and odors out. If using plastic, choose BPA-free, food-grade containers. Pro tip: Label your containers with dates so you don’t forget when you stored the food. 3. Know what food should go in the fridge vs. freezer

Not all leftovers belong in the fridge! Some foods last longer in the freezer, while others should never be frozen because they lose texture and flavor. Best foods to store in the fridge (lasts 3-5 days): Cooked rice, pasta, and grains

Meat, poultry, and fish

Soups and stews

Cooked vegetables Best foods to freeze (lasts up to 3 months): Meat and poultry (store in freezer bags)

Cooked beans and lentils

Bread and baked goods

Soups, sauces, and stews Foods you should never freeze: Cooked eggs (they turn rubbery)

Cream-based soups (they separate when thawed)

Fried foods (they get soggy) 4. Store rice and starchy foods correctly

Rice, pasta, and potatoes are some of the worst when it comes to food poisoning. This is because they can contain Bacillus cereus, a bacteria that thrives at room temperature. How to store rice safely: Cool it down quickly and refrigerate within 1 hour.

Store in airtight containers in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Never reheat rice more than once, bacteria multiply every time it cools down. If you’re not eating rice within a day or two, freeze it! It stays fresh for up to a month in the freezer. 5. How to store meat and seafood safely Meat and seafood are high-risk foods that spoil fast. Storing them incorrectly can lead to salmonella, listeria, and other harmful bacteria. Keep cooked meat in airtight glass containers in the fridge for up to 4 days. If freezing, wrap meat tightly in freezer bags or vacuum-seal it. Never stack raw and cooked meat together—cross-contamination can lead to food poisoning! Know when to throw food away (don’t rely on smell alone)

Some bacteria don’t change the smell, taste, or appearance of food, so relying on your nose alone isn’t enough to tell if food is still safe. Signs that leftovers should be thrown away: It has mold or a slimy texture.

It smells sour, rancid, or "off".

It has been in the fridge for more than a week.

It has been left out at room temperature for more than 2 hours. If you’re debating whether to eat it or not, because "I don’t want to waste food," just throw it out. Your health is more important than saving leftovers!