The 5 most-liked Instagram pictures in the world

Instagram is a social media platform that rewards images and videos with likes.

The more famous a person is, or beautiful a picture is, the more likes it has.

While mere mortals get 200 likes per post, some people have gotten millions of likes.

Here are the most-liked pictures on Instagram

1. Lionel Messi

This picture of an Argentina football star winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina beat the egg and became the most-liked picture on Instagram with 74 million likes.

2. An egg

There was a long period when this picture of an egg cracked every Instagram record, with over 60 million likes.

The owner of this image set out to break the world record for the most-liked picture on Instagram, and he did.

3. Messi in bed with his trophy

Messi was in a celebratory mood and took a picture with his trophy. In this funny post, he’s in bed hugging the World Cup trophy. This picture has 54 million likes.

4. Ronaldo and Messi playing chess

These two football legends, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, also posted a Louis Vuitton picture of him and Lionel Messi playing chess.

The picture of Cristiano is one of the most liked pictures on Instagram, with 42 million likes.

5. Lionel Messi poses with the World Cup trophy

Messi again has the most liked Instagram picture, in an aeroplane with the World Cup trophy on his knees; this monumental achievement was awarded with 41 million likes.