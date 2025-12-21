Advertisement

Afcon2025: Joshua Baraka to share stage with French Montana, Davido, JoeBoy in Morocco Fanzones

Moses King
Moses King 13:59 - 21 December 2025
Joshua Baraka
Uganda’s fast rising singer Joshua Baraka is spreading intimate vibes with the locals in Morocco after he was confirmed as one of the main acts in the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco Fanzone performers.
For starters, a football fan zone is a dedicated area, often near stadiums or in public squares, for fans to gather, socialize, and celebrate matches with big screens for viewing, food, drinks, merchandise, and live entertainment, creating a vibrant pre- and post-game atmosphere, especially during major tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations. 

The stars aligned for the Morocco singer who will be  sharing stage with French Montana, Davido, JoeBoy, StoneBwoy, among other top continental superstars. 

Africa Cup of Nations is a month-long tournament with the grand finale scheduled for January 18. This means plenty of football and fanzone performances for the Ugandan star. 

Other than Baraka, Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids are also in Morocco. The group performed December 20 at the Toma Football Tournament, a precursor fan activation for the Africa Cup of Nations. 

On the pitch, Uganda will kick off their campaign against Tunisia,  December 23 in Rabat. 

The Cranes were pooled in a difficult group that also features giants Nigeria and perennial rivals and East Africa neighbours Tanzania. The Uganda Cranes have featured at the Africa Cup of Nations on seven occasions (1962, 1968, 1974, 1976, 1978, 2017 and 2019). 

