Kenny G thrills Kampala with smooth jazz

The Mestil Gardens came alive on Sunday evening as legendary saxophonist and composer Kenny G delivered a breathtaking two-hour performance that left Kampala’s jazz lovers spellbound.

Best known for his smooth jazz classics and stage presence, Kenny G captivated the crowd from the moment he appeared, almost unannounced, on the softly lit stage in his signature blue suit, opening with the hauntingly beautiful Loving You.

Despite early rain and gusts of wind that cast doubt on the event, the weather cleared. By 6 PM the grounds were abuzz with anticipation, filled with fans ready for a night of world-class music.

The performance was a masterclass in artistry. Kenny G’s lighting was warm and understated, with soft blues, purples, and golds reflecting the intimate, soulful nature of his music.

Known for his circular breathing technique, the 68-year-old musician held impossibly long notes to the amazement of the crowd and glided effortlessly through beloved hits including Silhouette, The Moment, Havana, and even a stunning rendition of My Heart Will Go On.

Phones lit up the night sky as fans raised them high to record every note, eager to capture a moment with the man whose melodies have become the soundtrack to countless celebrations, particularly weddings across Uganda.

Beyond the music, the evening exuded sophistication. Between applause, glasses of Johnnie Walker Green Label were raised in toasts to an icon who keeps walking with the tune regardless, while Tusker Malt Lager flowed generously, offering a crisp complement to the mellow jazz.

It was more than a concert. It was an experience where smooth jazz met smooth sips, and every toast echoed Kenny G’s long, seamless notes.

From the late Hugh Masekela and Angelique Kidjo to Uganda’s own Isaiah Katumwa, fondly hailed as the “Ugandan Kenny G”, Johnnie Walker has long aligned itself with iconic music celebrations. This night was no exception.

Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker Uganda, said:

“Johnnie Walker Green Label is all about depth, character, and harmony, a celebration of individuals who continue to grow while staying true to their essence. Kenny G mirrors everything we stand for. His music is layered, timeless, and full of soul, a true symbol of progress and passion sustained over decades. Pairing Green Label with his performance felt natural: both are about mastery, staying authentic, and leaving a lasting impression.”

Tusker Malt Lager, a brand that has long championed live music and the stories of Uganda’s finest artists, also found a natural fit in the night’s celebration. Denise Nazzinda, Brand Manager for Tusker Malt, added:

“Kenny G is a soundtrack at many Ugandan celebrations because in Uganda, it is not a celebration if music is not part of it. Then there’s Tusker Malt Lager, a premium beer whose fortunes have long intertwined with live music. One Night Only is more than a concert for the brand; it is a celebration of fine artistry while creating unforgettable moments.”

The evening was a testament to the power of music to unite generations and to the brands, Johnnie Walker Green Label and Tusker Malt Lager, whose heritage is deeply tied to joy, celebration, and culture.