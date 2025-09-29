Kampala’s favourite party brings a DIY cocktail twist

If you haven’t heard about The Singleton Big Meeting, you might be living under a rock.

The monthly multi-experience party at Thrones Bar & Lounge, held every last Sunday, has become Kampala’s ultimate playground for good vibes.

Think of it as vibes on steroids; every edition brings something new.

every edition brings something new.

Unlike the usual weekend parties around the city, The Big Meeting doesn’t believe in routine. One month it’s a laid-back daytime brunch, the next an electrifying evening party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it’s a paint-and-sip session, other times it’s a stage for an international artist or a wild DJ line-up. The only constant? It’s powered by The Singleton, a single malt whisky as smooth as the experiences it creates.

The September edition gave guests a chance to tap into their inner mixologists with a DIY cocktail experience. To close out the month in style, The Singleton Big Meeting turned the tables by letting guests step behind the bar to craft their own signature cocktails.

Whether it was the zesty and refreshing orange-mellow rush, the bold and vibrant meet & greet that sparked conversations, or the playful, unpredictable gibberish that kept taste buds guessing, the bar was open for creativity.

Laughter, shaking, stirring, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments defined the afternoon Laughter, shaking, stirring, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments defined the afternoon

Laughter, shaking, stirring, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments defined the afternoon, as everyone experimented with flavour and discovered new ways to enjoy The Singleton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the experience, Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager for The Singleton Uganda, said:

“For this edition of The Big Meeting, we wanted our guests to ‘do it themselves’ and explore the versatility of The Singleton, a balanced single malt celebrated for its smooth texture and profound flavours. It’s soft and sweet, with notes of citrus, vanilla, and silky honey when enjoyed neat, but it reveals surprising layers when mixed into a cocktail. We wanted guests to discover their own palate and show how they truly love their whisky.”

And then came the music, the heartbeat of every Big Meeting. The DJ line-up was fire, with Kamali, DJ Jerry, DJ Kasbaby, EM That Guy, DJ Nova, and Lynda Dane spinning everything from nostalgic 90s R&B and soulful slow jams to thumping Amapiano hits.

Not even the evening drizzle could kill the vibe; the crowd danced into the night, whisky cocktails in hand.

This edition of The Singleton Big Meeting was a perfect mix of flavour, fun, and rhythm. It proved once again that with The Singleton, the party is never the same twice, but always unforgettable.