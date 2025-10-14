Chef’s Table returns with an exquisite fusion of fine dining and whisky

The Chef’s Table, an exquisite fusion of fine dining and Singleton Whisky, makes its much-anticipated return this Saturday, October 18, promising an evening where bold culinary imagination meets the refined elegance of single malt whisky.

The exclusive experience will unfold at Kardamom & Koffee, an intimate venue that has become the heart of Kampala’s dining traditions.

At the helm is Chef Sholto, a celebrated figure in Uganda’s evolving food scene, whose creativity has redefined dining at Kardamom & Koffee, inspired loyal patrons at Arena Sports Bar, and charmed radio listeners with his Ask the Chef segment on 104.1 Power FM.

For Sholto, cooking is more than craft. “Cooking was my safe space, a place where creativity came alive,” he says, a sentiment that captures the spirit of the Chef’s Table.

What began as an idea among three friends who wanted to offer Kampala more than just another dinner menu has grown into a cherished gathering for the city’s food lovers, an evening where gastronomy is presented as a full sensory experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previous editions have left a lasting mark on Kampala’s dining culture. Guests have enjoyed multi-course menus that reimagine Ugandan favourites, think sweet-potato peanut sauté turned into fine-dining fare, or nostalgic posho cake reborn as a beef-infused centrepiece, all paired with Singleton’s smooth single malt expressions.

Diners often describe these pairings as a revelation, discovering how whisky can soften a sauce, brighten a crust, or draw out hidden spices.

This edition promises to build on that legacy. Guests can expect a thoughtfully curated multi-course tasting menu that highlights the complex notes of Singleton whiskies, honeyed sweetness, gentle smoke, oak, and spice, to elevate every bite.

The night will be an immersive experience that goes beyond food and drink. Live music will set a soulful backdrop, while the chef and whisky hosts share the stories behind each course and pour.

“Food is symbolic; it brings people together. Cooking is both art and love. Singleton and exquisite dining walk hand in hand,” says Simon Lapyem, The Singleton Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited. “Our partnership with Chef Sholto brings the two worlds together to create an unforgettable moment.”