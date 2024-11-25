Buziga comes alive with a spectacular Neon Rave experience

On Saturday, November 23, Tusker Lite delivered the ultimate party experience at Jamback Bar and Lounge in Buziga, transforming the venue into a vibrant neon-lit playground to celebrate the Tusker Lite Neon Rave and Jamback’s second anniversary.

The lounge, a popular local hotspot, was turned into an exhilarating neon paradise as the premium beer brand amplified the energy for an unforgettable evening. Guests were spoiled for choice with engaging activities such as virtual gaming booths, photo booths, gaming stations, and basketball challenges.

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the DJ booth, where DJ VXFaisal and DJ Eyo Mackus took turns delivering electrifying sets that kept the dancefloor buzzing. DJ VXFaisal set the tone with a high-energy Afrobeat mix, getting the crowd moving and singing along to well-loved hits.

DJ Eyo Mackus then took over, shifting the vibe to a captivating blend of urban, hip-hop, and dancehall beats. With his impeccable ability to read the crowd, he seamlessly combined chart-topping tracks with nostalgic throwbacks, ensuring there was something for everyone.

The DJs’ dynamic playlists, featuring a mix of local favourites and international hits, left no one seated for long.

However, the DJ booth wasn’t the only attraction captivating the audience. Dance Mamweta and her team stole the spotlight between sets, delivering thrilling choreography that became the heart of the party.

Their energetic performance had the crowd cheering and dancing along, elevating the excitement even further.

As the neon glow and lively beats spilled onto the street, curious passersby stopped to witness the festivities.

Many joined in, drawn by the electric atmosphere radiating from inside. Jamback regulars were full of praise, declaring that Tusker Lite had raised the bar with an experience that redefined their usual hangout.

Patience Aguti, Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, commented on the success of the event: “Tusker Lite has always been about vibrant experiences, and last night in Buziga was no exception. We’re thrilled to celebrate Jamback’s anniversary alongside its amazing patrons while giving them the ultimate rave experience. Tusker Lite will continue to show up for our fans, and we can’t wait to light up the next cities on our Neon Rave tour.”

For those who missed the Buziga rave, there’s no need to worry, the Neon Rave tour is just getting started.