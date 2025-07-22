Pulse logo
Boys write love letters to Azawi to get a date: See her responses

22 July 2025 at 13:37
Netizens proved they still had the love letter writing game after Azawi prompted them to write handwritten letters to her.
Netizens proved they still had the love letter writing game after Azawi prompted them to write handwritten letters to her.

"You think you’ve got game? Rizz me up – I might just take you on a date mu byokusaga. Man temukyamanyi kwana 🤦🏿‍♀️," she posted on X.

"Hint: I love handwritten love letters 🤭"

The post attracted numerous responses, and Azawi promised to go out with some of the writers on a date.

"Handwritten letters are really beautiful. Simanyi agenda kuwangula date yange because all the letters are lovely," she posted.

"Let’s keep them coming tulabe 😌🙌"

It should also be noted that Azawi recently dropped a love song called 'Nze Akwagala' so this could part of a promotional campaign.

