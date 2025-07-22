Boys write love letters to Azawi to get a date: See her responses

Netizens proved they still had the love letter writing game after Azawi prompted them to write handwritten letters to her.

"You think you’ve got game? Rizz me up – I might just take you on a date mu byokusaga. Man temukyamanyi kwana 🤦🏿‍♀️," she posted on X.

"Hint: I love handwritten love letters 🤭"

The post attracted numerous responses, and Azawi promised to go out with some of the writers on a date.

"Handwritten letters are really beautiful. Simanyi agenda kuwangula date yange because all the letters are lovely," she posted.

"Let’s keep them coming tulabe 😌🙌"