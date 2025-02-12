5 subtle signs someone is struggling to hide their dislike for you

No matter how good you are or how well you treat people, there'll still be people who don't like you - it's natural. Now, the problem is that not everyone is an open book.

Some people are pretty good at hiding their feelings, especially negative ones. So, they may be in your click and still harbour strong resentment for you.

Of course, you know how dangerous this can be, and that's why it makes sense to understand people's real feelings for you. In today's article, we will uncover five subtle signs to help you read between the lines.

So, sit back and relax as we try to decode human behaviour together. We promise you an enlightening ride!

They always appear too busy to be there for you

You know the saying, we make time for whatever we value!” There's no better application of that than in friendship. If they're always too busy to spend time with you, help you do the littlest things, or encourage you, they don't like you. This is especially true if they create time to be there for other people.

They often display closed-off body language

Body language speaks volumes in daily human interactions. Fortunately, our bodies reveal much about us, even when we don't want to. So, if you ever suspect someone doesn't like you, pay attention to their body language. Closed body language, such as crossed arms, avoidance of eye contact, and forced smiles, can indicate their dislike for you.

They do not applaud your success

Are friends not supposed to be supportive? What happens if a friend is never happy with your achievements? They're obviously not on the same page with you. If a friend always seems indifferent or disinterested in your success stories, they're probably harbouring hate in their mind.

They avoid deep conversations

It's easy to make small talk about the weather situation, electricity outage, and your favourite TV show. Just anybody can discuss these topics with anybody. However, if someone genuinely likes you, they'll want deeper conversations than these. They'll occasionally bring up topics relating to self-belief, relationships, career goals, etc. If you notice someone consistently avoiding deeper conversations, there's a huge chance they don't like you as much as you think.

They'll always give a fake smile

If a person's smile doesn't look genuine, they may not like you. People are typically relaxed in happy relationships, and forced smiles are unnecessary. However, you must be careful with this one because it may also mean they're stressed or not in the mood to converse.