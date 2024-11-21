5 key signs you're addicted to your phone and why it matters

Many of us often feel like we spend far too much time glued to our phones each day. While this might seem like a harmless habit, for some, the chase for the next notification can spiral into something far more concerning.

Smartphone addiction may not be as widely recognised as substance addiction, but experts warn it could be just as destructive and is alarmingly widespread. At a psychological level, being hooked on doom-scrolling mirrors the same dependency patterns seen in drug addiction.

This week, Parliament is set to debate the 'Safer Phones Bill', a proposed law that aims to compel social media companies to create less addictive content for under-16s.

As this discussion unfolds, experts have identified five tell-tale signs that could mean you’re already hooked on your phone.

From mental health struggles to physical withdrawal symptoms such as shaky hands or stomach cramps, here are the signs to watch out for.

While there’s no definitive cut-off for how many hours of phone use counts as addiction, your overall screen time is still a critical factor.

Addiction often involves building a 'tolerance', meaning you need increasingly longer sessions to achieve the same satisfaction. Research has shown many people can’t go an hour without checking their phones, mirroring patterns of drug addiction.

Professor Mark Griffiths, an expert on internet addiction at Nottingham Trent University, explains: “You’ll notice a gradual increase in time spent on the activity. For example, what starts as half an hour on Instagram can quickly become hours.”

A 2023 study found a strong link between spending more than four hours daily on devices and smartphone addiction. Moreover, attempts to quit often lead to relapse, such as reinstalling deleted apps and returning to old habits.

The clearest indicator of addiction is how your phone use affects other areas of your life.

“It’s not just about hours spent; it’s about whether those hours negatively impact what you should be doing,” says Professor Griffiths.

For instance, someone unemployed may spend hours online without notable consequences. In contrast, a few hours of phone use can be damaging if it interferes with critical responsibilities like work, education, or relationships.

Psychologists categorise these issues as salience, when your phone becomes the most important thing in your life, and conflict, where it disrupts personal relationships or other commitments.

Another critical sign of addiction lies in your motivation for using your phone. Addicts often turn to their devices to alter their mood, whether to de-stress, numb their emotions, or chase excitement.

Social media apps are particularly effective at exploiting this, triggering dopamine, a chemical linked to pleasure and reward. This risk-reward cycle can mimic the highs and lows seen in substance addiction.

Professor Griffiths explains: “If you find yourself using your phone to cope with stress or emotional numbness, it could indicate addiction.”

Smartphone addiction can take a heavy toll on mental health. A King’s College London study found that adolescents with problematic smartphone use were twice as likely to experience anxiety and almost three times as likely to suffer from depression.

Experts note that withdrawal symptoms such as irritability and frustration are key markers distinguishing addiction from general overuse.

“If you feel moody or restless when away from your phone, it’s a strong indicator of dependency,” warns Professor Griffiths.

Smartphone addiction doesn’t just affect your mind, it can also manifest physically. Withdrawal symptoms such as nausea, hand tremors, or stomach cramps, though uncommon, are similar to those experienced with substance abuse.

Excessive use can also lead to chronic issues such as back pain, headaches, and disrupted sleep. A study found that 64% of adolescents with problematic smartphone use reported insomnia, which can, in turn, lead to long-term health problems like obesity, hypertension, and even stroke.

While smartphone addiction isn’t officially classified as a mental health disorder, growing evidence suggests it’s a significant concern. Some studies estimate that over a quarter of the global population may be affected, with rates as high as 70% in countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

Experts distinguish between problematic use, where phones interfere with daily life, and full-blown addiction, which changes behaviour at a neurological level.

Professor Griffiths summarises: “If I’m assessing smartphone addiction, I apply the same criteria I would for heroin or alcohol addiction.”