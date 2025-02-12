5 habits that can secretly make you poor without realising it

Most people don’t wake up one day and suddenly find themselves broke. Instead, financial struggles often creep in silently, fueled by small, everyday habits that seem harmless at first.

The worst part? You don’t even realise these habits are slowly draining your bank account until it’s too late. You might think, "I work hard, I earn a decent salary, so why am I always broke?" The answer isn’t always about how much you earn, but rather, how you manage what you have. A few bad financial habits, things you do without thinking, can slowly eat away at your income, leaving you wondering where all your money went.

If you’re always struggling to make ends meet or feel like your money disappears faster than it should, it’s time to take a closer look at these five everyday habits that could be keeping you poor without you even realising it.

1. Spending without tracking your money One of the biggest reasons people stay broke is simple, they don’t know where their money is going. Ever withdrawn money or swiped your card only to later wonder, "Wait, what did I even spend that on?" That’s what happens when you don’t track your expenses.

Without a clear idea of how much you’re spending daily, it’s easy to overspend on things that seem small. The next thing you know, your account is empty, and you’re living paycheck to paycheck. To avoid this, start tracking every expense, no matter how small. 2. Living on borrowed money Many people think debt is only a problem if it’s a big amount, but in reality, even small debts can keep you poor. Do you take small loans from friends and promise to "pay them back soon"? Are you frequently buying things on "buy now, pay later" plans? These may seem like short-term fixes, but they create a cycle where you’re always behind on your finances. If you can’t afford something today, chances are you won’t magically afford it next month either, especially if interest is added. The best way to break free? Avoid using borrowed money for non-essential purchases. If you can’t pay for it upfront, you probably shouldn’t buy it. 3. Lifestyle inflation Earning more money should make life easier, right? Well, not if you immediately increase your spending whenever your income rises. This is called lifestyle inflation; the habit of upgrading your lifestyle the moment you get a raise. For instance, you used to be happy with a simple phone, but now you need the latest iPhone. Or you used to eat at home, but now you’re ordering food back to back every day. The problem? Your expenses are growing at the same rate as (or even faster than) your income. Instead of saving more, you’re just spending more, keeping you trapped in the same financial struggles. A better approach? Invest the extra money instead of spending it on unnecessary upgrades. 4. Not saving

A lot of people say, "I’ll start saving when I make more money." But the reality is if you don’t save when you earn little, you won’t save when you earn more. Why? Because there will always be another expense, another reason to spend. Life doesn’t wait for the “perfect time” to start saving. If you never put money aside for emergencies, investments or retirement, you’ll always struggle financially. Even if you start small, get into the habit of saving now. Set aside at least 10-20% of your income before spending anything else. Your future self will thank you.

5. Hanging around people who encourage bad spending habits You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with, including in how you manage money. If your friends always convince you to spend recklessly, make you feel guilty for not joining expensive outings, or live beyond their means but act like they have unlimited cash, then chances are, you’ll pick up their habits too. It’s not about cutting off friends, but learning to say no and being disciplined about your own financial goals. Surround yourself with people who respect smart money decisions and won’t pressure you to spend unnecessarily. Being broke isn’t always about how much money you make, it’s about the habits that determine what you do with the money you have.