The country with the most expensive visa in the world

A country’s visa is the means of entry into the country, especially if there is no visa-free arrangement with your country of origin.

Most people have to apply for a visa to enter another country.

The United States has the most expensive visa in the world across all categories of visa types.

How much is a US work visa?

The H-1B visa category is the work visa for the United States, and it’s the most applied for.

It allows US employers to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations that require specialised knowledge and a bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience. It cost $1,717 (₦2,844,313).

How much does a US student visa cost?

One of the most expensive countries for foreign students is still the United States.

International students can attend a U.S. university approved by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) full-time with an F1 visa.

The cost of applying for an F1 visa is approximately $510 (₦844,845), and you should do it at least three months before your course starts.

Depending on the school, students must demonstrate that they have enough money for living expenses for at least a year to be granted a study visa.

The proof-of-funds criterion surpasses US$70,000 (₦115,959,200) for students enrolled at the best universities.

Plus, the US has a very high cost of tuition, and living expenses in the US are quite high.

How much is a US tourist visa?

The United States is the most expensive country to obtain a tourist visa, with an average fee of $127 (₦210,383) per country-to-country.

The visa requires proof of employment, family, and ability to cover the cost of the visit, along with standard requirements.