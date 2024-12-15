7 etiquettes you must observe at restaurants this festive season

The festive season is a time for celebration, togetherness, and indulging in delicious meals.

As people flock to restaurants to enjoy these joyous occasions, it’s essential to ensure that your dining experience is not only enjoyable for you but also respectful toward others.

Dining out comes with its own set of demands, and observing proper restaurant etiquette is a great way to spread goodwill this season.

Below are seven etiquettes you must observe at restaurants during the festive period for your own sake and for others.

1. Make Reservations in Advance

The festive season is no doubt one of the busiest times for restaurants, with tables filling up quickly. If you’re planning a meal out, be considerate by making a reservation in advance.



This not only ensures you get a spot but also helps the restaurant staff manage their seating and service. If your plans change, always inform the restaurant to free up the table for others.

2. Arrive on Time

Punctuality is key when dining out, especially during the festive rush. Arriving late can disrupt the restaurant’s schedule, affecting other diners and the staff’s ability to provide seamless service. If you’re running late, give the restaurant a courtesy call to update them.

3. Be Patient with the Staff

Restaurants often operate at full capacity during the holidays, which can lead to longer wait times. Keep in mind that the staff is working tirelessly to make everyone’s experience enjoyable.



A little patience and understanding can go a long way. Instead of complaining, use the extra time to connect with your dining companions and soak in the festive atmosphere the restaurant has on offer.

4. Be Mindful of Noise Levels

Festive celebrations often bring excitement, but it’s important to keep noise levels in check. Loud conversations, laughter, or playing videos on your phone without headphones can disturb other diners.



Respect the ambience of the restaurant and create a pleasant environment for everyone by speaking in moderate tones.

5. Tip Generously

During the festive season, restaurant staff work long hours to accommodate the holiday rush. Show your appreciation for their hard work by tipping generously.



In most countries, tipping 15–20% of the bill is customary, but this is Nigeria so N500 or N1000 will do just fine.

6. Handle Kids with Care

If you’re dining out with children, ensure they’re well-behaved to avoid disturbing other diners and making them uncomfortable.



Pack small toys, coloring books, or other distractions to keep them entertained. Teach them basic dining etiquette, such as speaking softly and not running around.



The festive season is about spreading joy, and that includes being considerate of others’ experiences.

7. Leave the Table as You Found It

While it’s the staff’s job to clear the table, being mindful of how you leave it is a mark of good manners. Avoid leaving an unnecessary mess—stack plates neatly, ensure napkins are not thrown on the floor, and refrain from spilling food or drinks on the table. A little effort to tidy up shows respect for the staff and the next diners.

8. Respect Booking Durations

Many restaurants impose time limits on tables during busy seasons to accommodate more guests. Be mindful of your allotted time and vacate the table promptly once you’re done. Lingering too long can delay the next group’s dining experience and create stress for the staff.