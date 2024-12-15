5 common mistakes people make when cooking rice

The truth is, mistakes in cooking rice are incredibly common and easy to make, but they’re just as easy to fix.

Perfect rice doesn’t require special skills or fancy equipment, it’s all about understanding a few key principles. Many of us grow up cooking rice without thinking much about the process, and small habits can lead to less-than-perfect results.

Here are five common mistakes people make when cooking rice.

1. Not rinsing the rice

Skipping the rinse leaves excess starch on the grains, leading to clumpy and sticky rice. Rinsing removes this starch and any impurities. Place the rice in a fine-mesh sieve and rinse under cold water until it runs clear.

2. Incorrect water-to-rice ratio

Using too much water can make rice mushy, while too little leaves it undercooked. The ideal ratio varies by rice type:

Long-grain white rice: 1 cup rice to 1.5 cups water

Brown rice: 1 cup rice to 2 cups water

Always check the specific instructions for your rice variety.

3. Lifting the lid during cooking

Peeking lets steam escape, disrupting the cooking process and affecting texture. Once you cover the pot, resist the urge to lift the lid until the cooking time is complete.

4. Not letting the rice rest

Immediately serving rice can result in uneven texture. Allowing it to rest for about 10 minutes after cooking helps redistribute moisture, leading to fluffier rice. After resting, gently fluff with a fork before serving.

5. Using inappropriate cooking methods

Cooking rice on high heat or without a lid can cause uneven cooking or burning. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cover tightly. Avoid stirring during cooking, as it can activate starch and make the rice gloppy.