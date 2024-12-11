3 interesting waterfalls that flow backwards

Nature never fails to amaze us with its incredible wonders, and waterfalls are some of the most beautiful sights in the world.

While most waterfalls flow downwards, there are a few extraordinary ones that seem to defy gravity and flow backwards. This rare phenomenon occurs due to strong winds pushing the water upwards, making the falls look like they’re flowing in reverse.

Let’s take a closer look at those waterfalls and where you can find them.

1. Waipuhia Falls, Hawaii, USA

Located on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, Waipuhia Falls is a hidden gem often referred to as the "Upside-Down Waterfall." This natural wonder is found along the Pali Highway, a scenic route offering breathtaking views. The waterfall is famous for its unusual appearance during strong trade winds, which blow the falling water back upwards, creating the illusion of a reversed flow.

Visitors hike to this spot for the dramatic scenery and to witness this rare phenomenon firsthand.

2. Naneghat Reverse Waterfall, Maharashtra, India

The Naneghat Reverse Waterfall is another incredible sight, located in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, India. This waterfall gets its name because the water appears to flow upwards during the monsoon season. Strong winds in the area push the water back into the air, creating a misty, magical effect.

Naneghat, a historic mountain pass, is a popular trekking destination, drawing visitors who want to see the reverse waterfall and the lush greenery surrounding it. The best time to visit is during the rainy season (June to September) when the winds are strongest, and the waterfall is at its most spectacular.

3. Kinder Downfall, Derbyshire, England

Kinder Downfall is located in the Peak District of England, near the village of Hayfield. It is the tallest waterfall in the region, standing at 30 metres (98 feet) high. What makes this waterfall unique is how it flows backwards during strong winds, particularly in the winter and spring.