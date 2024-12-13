Emin Pasha Hotel embraces festive traditions with Cake Mixing event

The Emin Pasha Hotel and Spa brought the festive spirit alive on Wednesday, December 11, by hosting a Cake Mixing event as part of their seasonal activities.

This tradition draws inspiration from Ugandan harvesting customs, which often bring communities together to celebrate during the festive season. Modern hotels now adopt similar practices, hosting events that foster unity and joy reminiscent of harvest festivities.

Diana Weikama, Sales and Marketing Manager at The Emin Pasha Hotel and Spa, shared that this was the first time the hotel had hosted a Cake Mixing event.

The initiative aims to honour individuals who have supported the hotel's success and appreciate civil servants and corporate professionals contributing positively to their communities. The hotel hopes to make this an annual tradition.

The festivities kicked off with a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday, December 6, and will continue with another exciting event, Dinner in the Dark, on Thursday, December 19. This curated sensory dining experience, organised in collaboration with the Uganda National Association of the Blind, seeks to raise awareness about blindness and how to support the visually impaired.

Kenyan celebrity chef Raphael, featured on CNN African Voices, will headline the evening, which starts at 7PM and concludes at 11PM with an after-party.

Proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing 1,000 white canes and Braille mathematics books for learners in Class 3 and Class 4, benefiting 100-200 students.

Tickets for the charity dinner are priced at Shs300,000 for individuals, Shs1 million for groups of four, and Shs2.5 million for corporate groups of six.