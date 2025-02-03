Tems wins Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammys

International sensation Tems won the Best African Music Performance category at the 2025 Grammys.
In a historic feat, Nigerian artists appear in all of the songs nominated in the second installment of the category which first installment was won by South African star Tyla for her hit single 'Water'.
She beat Yemi Alade's 'Tomorrow', Asake 'MMS' featuring Wizkid, Chris Brown's 'Sensational' feat Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy's 'Higher' for her second Grammy win.
In her acceptance speech, the 'Love Me Jeje' crooner expressed gratitude to God and her mom. She said
Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team. Tomorrow is my mum’s birthday, and this is her first Grammy’s, and I just want to thank you, mum, because she’s really done a lot for me and my brother. I want to thank my team, thank you so much. To God be the glory because honestly, he’s changed my life so much. Thank you so much, thank you God.