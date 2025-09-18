Sheilah Gashumba defends herself after old ‘pimp’ post resurfaces

Internet personality and bar host Sheilah Gashumba has maintained her stance after netizens resurfaced her old post about being a pimp, amidst reports of Charles Mwesigwa, a Ugandan accused of running a sex ring in Dubai.

In 2024, ahead of her event, Gashumba posted on Snapchat information that sparked controversy, as it appeared she was planning to pimp girls at the highly billed show.

She posted: “If you are buying a table for one man one bottle and you want new sexy girls to fly in for your party, just book and let me know! We are international, baby! We are flying in girls from all over the world for our biggest spenders.”

After the BBC documentary about Mwesigwa aired, many felt Gashumba was doing something similar.

In her defence, Gashumba said she works hard for her money and people should take her career seriously.

She noted that she started as a television presenter at WBS TV at the age of eight and has since worn many hats, including recently becoming a deejay.

She posted: “I tweeted this in 2022 and now it’s 2025 and some of you are acting like you care so much! Hypocrites! I started working when I was eight on TV. My first phone was bought with my 80k per show (once a week) on WBS. My father always told me to work hard, save, and never steal. Years later, I’m still standing, while many who lived a fast life are gone. Stop painting a bad picture of my story. Learn from it instead of making excuses for your laziness. I host bars from 10pm to 6am on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and now deejay too. Some of you can’t even sell a tomato at a market stall. If it was easy money, I’d be on holiday every day. Those who follow me know how much I work. My family and friends worry I don’t rest or eat enough. Stop the propaganda.”

She also reminded followers that in 2022 she had spoken about Ugandan girls flocking to Dubai.

She posted: “I always find large groups of girls, some below 18 and wearing school uniforms, going to either Dubai or Qatar. What exactly are they going there for? I really hope they are safe out there.”

Many people have since shared stories of how pimping has become common in bars.