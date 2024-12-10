Photos: The Mith rekindles hip-hop at “The Ugandan Live” concert

Last night, the renowned Hip Hop artist, The Mith, took centre stage at his much-anticipated concert, “The Ugandan Live,” held at The Villa.

The event celebrated the vibrant culture of Ugandan Hip Hop, bringing together both music lovers and industry icons for an unforgettable evening.

The night kicked off with a warm reception as guests were greeted with a specially curated Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger-based cocktail which set the tone for an evening filled with nostalgia and entertainment.

As Hillary Baguma, Uganda Breweries’ Manager of Mainstream Spirits, noted, “The Mith’s connection with Uganda Waragi runs deep,” reflecting the partnership’s commitment to supporting Ugandan music culture.

The concert itself featured a stellar lineup of Ugandan Hip Hop veterans. Lyrical G, known for his iconic 90s flow, took the audience on a trip down memory lane, while Pryce Teeba, Viboyo, and Santana showcased their classic hits and fresh tracks.

A highlight before The Mith's performance was a high-energy dance showcase from the Noise Nation crew, known for their breakdance and dancehall routines, adding to the anticipation.

As the lights dimmed and the instrumental of the Ugandan national anthem played, the crowd erupted in anticipation for The Mith’s entrance.

Backed by the talented Double Black band, The Mith delivered a dynamic performance, treating the audience to a mix of his greatest hits, including “Lighter,” “Eh Mama,” with RnB artist Maro, and “Go Hard.”

His set was a celebration of both his personal journey and the rich legacy of Ugandan Hip Hop.

“The Ugandan Live” was not just a concert, but also a celebration of community and family.

Among the attendees was The Mith's family friend, Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry, Amelia Kyambadde, along with the artist’s parents, whose presence added a heartfelt touch to the evening.

The intimate gathering underscored the deep-rooted connections within the Ugandan music industry, making the night even more special.