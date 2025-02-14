Mcsan Mr FineLines drops a Valentine’s ballad: 'For better for worse'

Ugandan singer, songwriter, and producer Mcsan Mr FineLines has released a heartfelt new love song titled For Better For Worse.

The track, which dropped on February 14, 2025, is already making waves as the ultimate Valentine’s Day anthem, resonating with fans across social media.

Produced by One Blessing and visually brought to life by director Dave Thymas, the song captures the essence of deep, unconditional love.

Mcsan, known for his smooth melodies and passionate lyrics, delivers a touching pledge of eternal commitment to his lover.

The video, styled by Bei Powa, adds an extra layer of elegance, showcasing stunning visuals that complement the song’s romantic theme.

Signed under Cypher Music House, Mcsan Mr FineLines made his official entry into the Ugandan music scene in 2020.

Since then, he has consistently released diverse records spanning multiple genres, proving his versatility as an artist. His previous hits include "Antidote," "Roger Dat," "Hero," and "Kooti", with the latter gaining significant attention before the release of For Better For Worse.

Just hours after its release, For Better For Worse has been melting hearts, with fans praising its emotional depth and captivating melody.

Social media is buzzing with positive reactions, with many hailing it as the perfect soundtrack for love and commitment.