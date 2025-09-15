King Oyo’s 30th coronation crowned with mega festival 

The Ekyooto Ha Mpango Music Festival brought an exhilarating close to a week of royal festivities in Fort Portal. Held at the majestic Karuzika Palace, the festival was a spectacular fusion of culture, music, and community spirit.

King Oyo and subjects watch fire works at Ekyooto Ha Mpango Music Festival

It was a joint effort by Talent Africa Group, alongside key partners Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Pilsner Lager, to honour the 30th Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, of the Tooro Kingdom.

This landmark event not only celebrated three decades of the king’s reign but also highlighted Uganda's rich living heritage as a major attraction for global tourism.

Performances at Ekyooto Ha Mpango Music Festival

Cultural Tourism and Community Spirit

Juliana Kagwa, CEO of UTB, remarked on the significance of the celebrations, stating they are a powerful platform to showcase Uganda's cultural heritage. She emphasised that the Empango celebrations are a vital tool for positioning cultural tourism as a key product for "Destination Uganda."

Performances at Ekyooto Ha Mpango Music Festival

This year’s anniversary served as a reminder of the deep-rooted traditions and unity within the kingdom. The festival drew thousands of attendees, who flocked to the palace grounds to celebrate the rich heritage and modern vibrancy of the Tooro Kingdom.

The atmosphere was electric, particularly at the Pilsner Cultural Village, where attendees raised a toast to the King and the kingdom, enjoyed local crafts, and joined in with the traditional drumming.

Performances at Ekyooto Ha Mpango Music Festival

The Heartbeat of the Festival

The Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival was a testament to the meticulous planning and execution of the Talent Africa Group. Aly Allibhai, the group's CEO, expressed immense pride in the team's tireless efforts to make the event a memorable experience.

Performances at Ekyooto Ha Mpango Music Festival

"We take pride in showcasing the incredible talent within our community and providing a platform for artists to shine," he said.

The festival’s lineup was a true celebration of Tooro's artistic talent, featuring DJs Ken and Hash, and performers like Aliddeki Brian, Zaya Rosette, and Big Doug. A mesmerising cultural performance by the House of Talent Cultural Performers, including the traditional Amakondere dance, captivated the crowd and deepened their connection to the kingdom’s rich rhythm.

A Grand Culmination

Cindy Sanyu performs at Ekyooto Ha Mpango Music Festival

The celebrations reached a climax when His Majesty the Omukama graced the occasion, ushering in another year of his reign to jubilant cheers. As the clock struck midnight, a spectacular fireworks display erupted, painting the night sky in honour of King Oyo.

The party, however, was far from over. The night continued with soulful performances from Tooro's own Iryn Hindah and Atwookie Richie. The grand finale was delivered by "The King Herself," Cindy Sanyu, who commanded the stage with an explosive performance, taking the crowd on a journey through her extensive catalogue of hits.

Subjects at Ekyooto Ha Mpango Music Festival